All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 30, 2017

Special-needs children get their own photo sessions

Local families of children with special needs received free photography sessions at the third annual Lyndon's Shining Light event Sunday afternoon at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau. With bubbles on hand to keep their subjects' attention, local photographers Deanna Aravelo, Sherry Rust, Katie Blattel and event organizer Laura Schumpert completed about 50 photography sessions during the two-hour event...

Ben Matthews
Alex Schrimplin, 8, blows bubbles during the third annual Lyndon's Shining Light held Sunday at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.
Alex Schrimplin, 8, blows bubbles during the third annual Lyndon's Shining Light held Sunday at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Local families of children with special needs received free photography sessions at the third annual Lyndon’s Shining Light event Sunday afternoon at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.

With bubbles on hand to keep their subjects’ attention, local photographers Deanna Aravelo, Sherry Rust, Katie Blattel and event organizer Laura Schumpert completed about 50 photo sessions during the two-hour event.

Once finished, each child got to choose his or her own gift from a field of toys tied to blue balloons.

Although the event hasn’t grown much in attendance over the years, Shumpert said returning families from previous years have created a community feeling for the event.

“There’s other children for the children to play with; there’s other parents that parents can talk to,” she said. “The sense of community is probably the No. 1 thing I’ve seen be the most important part of this event.”

Jordan Toler, 8, of Cape Girardeau jumps to tackle Laura Schumpert during the third annual Lyndon's Shining Light on Sunday at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.
Jordan Toler, 8, of Cape Girardeau jumps to tackle Laura Schumpert during the third annual Lyndon's Shining Light on Sunday at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Christi Lohmann and her son, Dalton, 9, have attended the event each year since it began in 2015.

“I think that it’s a pretty special thing that they do this for the kids with special needs,” Lohmann said. “They take their time, and they have the patience to do it.”

Shumpert said she most wants the event to make local children with special needs and their families feel comfortable and included.

“The biggest thing about the event isn’t even about the pictures or the snacks and candy,” she said. “It’s about a place that these kids can come to that they’re accepted, no matter what. No matter meltdowns or tantrums or anything else, because there’s so many places that they’re not.”

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address: 2100 Rotary Drive, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63701

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy