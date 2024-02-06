Special-needs children get their own photo sessions

Local families of children with special needs received free photography sessions at the third annual Lyndon’s Shining Light event Sunday afternoon at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.
With bubbles on hand to keep their subjects’ attention, local photographers Deanna Aravelo, Sherry Rust, Katie Blattel and event organizer Laura Schumpert completed about 50 photo sessions during the two-hour event.
Once finished, each child got to choose his or her own gift from a field of toys tied to blue balloons.
Although the event hasn’t grown much in attendance over the years, Shumpert said returning families from previous years have created a community feeling for the event.
“There’s other children for the children to play with; there’s other parents that parents can talk to,” she said. “The sense of community is probably the No. 1 thing I’ve seen be the most important part of this event.”
Christi Lohmann and her son, Dalton, 9, have attended the event each year since it began in 2015.
“I think that it’s a pretty special thing that they do this for the kids with special needs,” Lohmann said. “They take their time, and they have the patience to do it.”
Shumpert said she most wants the event to make local children with special needs and their families feel comfortable and included.
“The biggest thing about the event isn’t even about the pictures or the snacks and candy,” she said. “It’s about a place that these kids can come to that they’re accepted, no matter what. No matter meltdowns or tantrums or anything else, because there’s so many places that they’re not.”
