Special master to probe Missouri death penalty case claims

ST. LOUIS -- A former Missouri Supreme Court chief justice will sort out whether the state accessed jailhouse visitor logs and telephone recordings to get defense strategy of a man accused in the deaths of two sisters forced off an abandoned Mississippi River bridge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Mike Wolff has been appointed special master in Reginald Clemons' January death penalty retrial. Wolff will determine whether the state's attorney general's office violated attorney-client privilege or learned identities of defense expert witnesses when it subpoenaed the jail logs and recordings of Clemons' phone calls at the jail.