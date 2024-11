Ralph and Judy Sharp share in kiss in front of a wall with 82 signs of Valentine's Day gifts at their home in Jackson on Friday. In their 42 years of marriage, they give each other a sign that displays their love for one another on the holiday. It started their first Valentine's Day as a married couple when they agreed not to get each other gifts. They both ended up buying a sign for that holiday without consulting each other on it, and it became a tradition. Sarah Yenesel