U.S. military members past and present, along with members of the community, gathered Saturday night to mark the 160th anniversary of Stars and Stripes, the U.S. armed forces newspaper.

Speakers at the second annual Spirit of Democracy celebration and banquet — held at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau by the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library, based in Bloomfield, Missouri — provided their stories and insight on the newspaper's importance to those who serve the country in the military.

During his speech, Terry Leonard, editor of Stars and Stripes, summed up the newspaper's practices in the start of his speech: "We say our role is providing [service members] the news and information that allows these men and women who protect our democracy, to participate in it as informed citizens."

Leonard said he has been in journalism for more than 40 years, and it has taken him to more than 70 countries and given him access to presidents, a pope, prime ministers, top military leaders, a few tyrants and more. He said he gained a lot of international experience as a foreign correspondent for The Associated Press and joined Stars and Stripes in 2007 as an editorial director.

Leonard spoke about his experience and the changes he has seen in the business as the world and the way people communicate has changed. He acknowledged how the past few years have brought on challenges that made the newspaper's work a bit more difficult and different. And he commended Stars and Stripes' writers for all the work they have been able to do recently and over the years.

At the end of his speech, Leonard said, "And I tell them, remember the definition of George Orwell, who said that journalism is printing something that somebody else doesn't want printed. Everything else is public relations. Thank you."

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Cassie Strom introduced the night's keynote speaker, James McCloughan, a 2017 recipient of the Medal of Honor, among many other awards throughout his military service, including two Purple Hearts. Strom described how McCloughan's actions while serving in Vietnam as a combat medic -- refusing evacuation in order to help save other soldiers -- were so bold and dangerous, not doing them would have been acceptable,