Speaker says education key to helping realize King's dream

Southeast Missouri State University's 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner brought hundreds of community members together Wednesday night at the Show Me Center, with the message: "Where do we go from here?"

The night's keynote speaker was Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and a lifelong civil rights activist. He was arrested in 1963 when he was 12, marching with King in the Birmingham Children's Crusade.

Sonia Rucker, assistant to the president for equity and diversity and dean of students, said before the event the dinner, held every year to mark King's birthday, has become a capstone event for the university.

The event led with the national anthem, performed by Brianna Justine, a Southeast freshman, and jazz ensemble the American Standards, and a prayer from pastor Benjamin Porter before Hrabowski addressed the audience.

Hrabowski said he was not a courageous child, but was convinced after hearing King's words, from the back pew of a deep south church, that even the actions of children will have an impact on tomorrow. His goal, Hrabowski said, was to think of the possibilities.

He read from Maya Angelou's "On the Pulse of the Morning" with the words "Lift up your eyes upon this day breaking for you. Give birth again, to the dream."

He referenced the 1937 novel "Their Eyes Were Watching God," with the message there are two types of people: those who see their dreams fulfilled and those whose dreams seem forever deferred. The fundamental difference, he said, is education.

"If you were alive in the 1960s, you understand that the group assembled in this room tonight represents the impact of his dream," Hrabowski said.

But the challenge, he said, is that for the utterly poor, the probability of earning a degree is about the same as it was in the 1960s.

"I wish that every child had somebody at home who realized the value of the education system," he said. "Our job is to prepare a new generation of leading citizens. It's not simply about Dr. King, or one person. It's about all of us here tonight, who share his dream."