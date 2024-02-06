Spanish Street project to begin soon in Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau will launch a $1.6 million Spanish Street improvement project March 29, weather permitting, according to the city's transformation manager, Anna Kangas.

The 15-week downtown project is divided into nine work zones, starting at Independence Street and moving north to Broadway, with an estimated finish date of July 9.

Shortly after completion, two weeks of asphalt milling and overlay are planned.

The project is fully funded by the Riverfront Development Fund, which consists of money received from the casino on North Main Street through a long-term arrangement with the city

The city has benefited from gambling revenue since December 2012, when the municipality began receiving monthly checks from Isle Casino, now Century Casino.

"The money we receive is based on the number of people who patronize the casino, who go through the turnstiles," said Mayor Bob Fox, who said the Spanish Street initiative is part of a multiyear downtown strategic plan.

Kangas said the project will include new sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

"Some sidewalks have broken up concrete and it's buckling in spots," Kangas said, adding the sidewalks will be ADA (Americans with Disability Act) compliant.

New street crossings at Themis and Spanish streets and also at Independence and Spanish streets are also planned.

"The crossings will be stamped concrete," Kangas said, "(and) will be red and look like brick."

An additional improvement is to switch from high pressure sodium streetlights on Spanish to LED (light emitting diode) to match an upgrade made previously on Main Street.

"LED will lower our operating costs," Kangas said.