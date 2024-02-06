Space heater causes fire in Jackson home

The fire was extinguished by 8 a.m., but the structure was deemed a complete loss due to extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

The single-digit temperatures posed additional challenges, causing equipment and water to freeze during the firefighting efforts, according to a social media post. Despite these obstacles, no injuries were reported.

The occupant, who was asleep when the fire started, was alerted by a neighbor who called 911. The incident highlights the dangers of space heaters, especially during cold weather.