Southwest Missouri may see more black bears

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Black bears awakening from hibernation are now on the move and may be seen wandering around southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reported residents may see the animals in Jasper and Newton counties, as well as parts of southeast Kansas.

The potential for increased black bear sightings shouldn't alarm people, said Frank Loncarich, a wildlife management biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation.

"They're not trying to cause trouble," he said. "They're just trying to find a place to settle down, and they're also looking for food."

Bears may move through southeast Kansas in the spring. The Crawford County Sheriff's Department notified residents early last week "there will be no action taken because of a sighting unless the bear poses a serious threat to public safety or property."