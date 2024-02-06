All sections
NewsJuly 18, 2023

Southwest Airlines adds former Republican Sen. Roy Blunt to its board of directors

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines has added former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, to its board of directors. Blunt, 73, spent 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Senate from 2011 until leaving office in January as the fourth-ranking Republican. He did not seek reelection last year...

Associated Press
Former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt has joined Southwest Airlines' Board of Directors.
Former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt has joined Southwest Airlines' Board of Directors.Matt Rourke ~ Associated Press, file

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines has added former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, to its board of directors.

Blunt, 73, spent 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Senate from 2011 until leaving office in January as the fourth-ranking Republican. He did not seek reelection last year.

Since April, Blunt has worked at Husch Blackwell Strategies, a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm that also employs his son and former aides. The firm said Blunt would focus on advising clients and did not plan to register as a lobbyist.

Southwest chairman Gary Kelly said Monday in prepared remarks that Blunt's experience as chairman of the Senate aviation subcommittee would be helpful to the airline.

The appointment took effect Sunday. Dallas-based Southwest now has 15 directors.

