BROSELEY, Mo. — After much discussion, the Twin Rivers School Board voted unanimously at its Thursday night meeting to accept a four-day school week.

The board was presented with three calendar options that had been organized by faculty for the upcoming school year, each calendar varying in the start and stop times, as well as calendar days.

District officials think this move will help recruit and retain employees.

"Whatever we can do to retain and attract qualified candidates," said board member Jenny Hester, who was sworn in at the beginning of Thursday's meeting. "I do have concerns, but I think it is a critical time and we have to do something that is a little out of the box."

Board member Billy Watson said he hopes the new schedule will help keep teachers in the district.

"One of my worries is if we take and put this into effect, it has to help teacher retention. If we as a district are five days and it gets to where everyone around us is four days, I'm afraid we're going to lose a lot of good teachers to neighboring districts," Watson said.