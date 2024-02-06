Southern Expressway to close for bridge work

Southern Expressway between Minnesota Avenue and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau will be closed starting at 9 a.m. today as work is finished on the Southern Expressway Bridge, according to a news release from traffic-operations manager Andrew Stone The closure should last two to three hours.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.