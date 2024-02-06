Southern Expressway closed because of fuel spill

Traffic on Southern Expressway east of Kingshighway will be closed until further notice.
A large amount or diesel fuel was spilled on the roadway from a commercial tanker.
Personnel are en route to clean the roadway.
Motorists may use West End Boulevard as a detour to reach businesses on southern expressway as an alternate route if necessary.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.