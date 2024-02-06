Southern Bank announces merger with Capaha Bank

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., parent corporation of Southern Bank, and Tammcorp Inc., parent corporation of Capaha Bank, announced the signing of a merger agreement which Southern Missouri will acquire Tammcorp in a stock and cash transaction.

As part of the transaction, Capaha will be merged with and into Southern Bank.

Capaha Bank operates six branches, three of which are in Cape Girardeau County, along with three branches in Alexander and Union counties in Southern Illinois.

On Sept. 30, Tammcorp’s consolidated assets were $194 million, including net loans of $157 million, while deposits totaled $165 million.

Southern Missouri Bancorp reported total assets on Sept. 30 of about $1.5 billion, including net loans of $1.2 billion and total deposits of $1.2 billion.

After the acquisition, the combined company’s total assets will be about $1.7 billion, with total net loans of $1.4 billion and total deposits of $1.3 billion.