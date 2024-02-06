All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 15, 2017

Southern Bank announces merger with Capaha Bank

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., parent corporation of Southern Bank, and Tammcorp Inc., parent corporation of Capaha Bank, announced the signing of a merger agreement where Southern Missouri will acquire Tammcorp in a stock and cash transaction. As part of the transaction, Capaha will be merged with and into Southern Bank...

Daily American Republic

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., parent corporation of Southern Bank, and Tammcorp Inc., parent corporation of Capaha Bank, announced the signing of a merger agreement which Southern Missouri will acquire Tammcorp in a stock and cash transaction.

As part of the transaction, Capaha will be merged with and into Southern Bank.

Capaha Bank operates six branches, three of which are in Cape Girardeau County, along with three branches in Alexander and Union counties in Southern Illinois.

On Sept. 30, Tammcorp’s consolidated assets were $194 million, including net loans of $157 million, while deposits totaled $165 million.

Southern Missouri Bancorp reported total assets on Sept. 30 of about $1.5 billion, including net loans of $1.2 billion and total deposits of $1.2 billion.

After the acquisition, the combined company’s total assets will be about $1.7 billion, with total net loans of $1.4 billion and total deposits of $1.3 billion.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The combined company will operate 42 locations in Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

“Southern Bank could not be more pleased to announce this merger with Capaha,” Greg Steffens, president and CEO of Southern Bank, said. “Like us, the Capaha organization knows that banking is a people business, and they put service to their community first. We believe that by partnering with Southern Bank, the loyal and dedicated bankers at Capaha will be able to serve their communities even more effectively.”

John Abercrombie, chairman, president and CEO of Capaha Bank, is expected to join the boards of directors of Southern Missouri and Southern Bank.

“Southern Bank will make a great addition to the communities Capaha Bank calls home,” Abercrombie said. “I’ve been privileged to lead this institution for 44 years, and there is nothing more important to me than to ensure that Tamms, Cairo, Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Anna are supported by a strong community bank that delivers customer service in a friendly, professional manner, and that makes fast, local decisions.

“I am confident that as we move forward as part of the Southern Bank family, we’ll continue to accomplish that goal.”

“We believe this merger is a significant strategic move for southern Missouri,” Steffens said. “The Cape Girardeau and Jackson market represent a substantial growth opportunity not far from our headquarters in Southeast Missouri and a logical progression for our existing banking network. We look forward to the opportunity and we are excited to add the Capaha staff to our team.”

Southern Missouri and Tammcorp anticipate completion of the transaction late in the second quarter of 2017.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy