Southeast's Synergies Day features author, ex-Chick-fil-A executive

Steve Robinson, former Chick-fil-A chief marketing officer, will keynote Thursday's SEMO Synergies Day in the University Center Ballroom on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus.
The event caps nearly a full week of related activities during SEMO Synergies Week.
A flyer advertising the event promises "proven results from business and creative strategists."
Robinson will participate in a 10 a.m. roundtable discussion moderated by SEMO assistant professor Edward Crowley.
Other scheduled panelists are Jim Riley of Red Letter Communications; Joe David Blakemore of Blakemore Cotton & Grain; Carisa Stark McGuire of Mary Jane Bourbon & Steakhouse; and Katrina Amos of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Robinson will offer the day's keynote address at 2 p.m., titled "How Faith, Cows and Chicken Built an Iconic Brand."
Robinson spent 34 years with College Park, Georgia-based Chick-fil-A, one of America's largest fast-food chains, with restaurants established in 47 states.
The company has an eatery on SEMO's campus plus a stand-alone restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road near Saint Francis Medical Center.
Leaving Chick-fil-A in 2015, Robinson now works as a consultant speaking to organizations and businesses about leadership development and brand strategy.
He is expected to share behind-the-scenes accounts of key moments in the restaurant chain's history — including the origin of Chick-fil-A's corporate purpose and the formation and management of the phrase, "Eat Mor Chikin."
Specializing in chicken sandwiches, Chick-fil-A is known for the Christian religious beliefs of its late founder, S. Truett Cathy, including his commitment to "Sunday Sabbatarianism."
Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed for business on the Christian Sabbath — Sunday — with its stores also closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
The Thursday event is free to SEMO students. A $25 fee will be assessed to SEMO faculty, staff and business professionals.
For information on registration and the day's agenda, visit www.semo.edu/events/2022/04-april/07-southeast-synergies.html.
