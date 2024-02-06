Southeast's Synergies Day features author, ex-Chick-fil-A executive

The company has an eatery on SEMO's campus plus a stand-alone restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road near Saint Francis Medical Center.

Leaving Chick-fil-A in 2015, Robinson now works as a consultant speaking to organizations and businesses about leadership development and brand strategy.

He is expected to share behind-the-scenes accounts of key moments in the restaurant chain's history — including the origin of Chick-fil-A's corporate purpose and the formation and management of the phrase, "Eat Mor Chikin."

Specializing in chicken sandwiches, Chick-fil-A is known for the Christian religious beliefs of its late founder, S. Truett Cathy, including his commitment to "Sunday Sabbatarianism."

Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed for business on the Christian Sabbath — Sunday — with its stores also closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

The Thursday event is free to SEMO students. A $25 fee will be assessed to SEMO faculty, staff and business professionals.

For information on registration and the day's agenda, visit www.semo.edu/events/2022/04-april/07-southeast-synergies.html.