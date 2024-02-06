Southeast's River Campus 2018-2019 season lineup announced

The 12th season lineup for Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s River Campus includes performing arts events by professional touring companies as well as Southeastï¿½s departments of music and art, The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, and the Crisp Museum, according to a news release sent Monday.

Season tickets and individual ticket sales for next yearï¿½s season are now on sale at the River Campus box office at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, by phone at (573) 651-2265 or online at https://rivercampus.org.

Highlights of the upcoming season, subject to change, include ï¿½Turn it UP! The New Sound of New Orleans,ï¿½ ï¿½Evitaï¿½ and ï¿½RENTï¿½ in The Bank of Missouri Touring Series; ï¿½Jesus Christ Superstar,ï¿½ ï¿½Sister Actï¿½ and ï¿½Othelloï¿½ in the Rhodes 101 Stops and Commerce Bank Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Series; and Handelï¿½s celebrated masterpiece ï¿½Messiahï¿½ and Verdiï¿½s world renowned ï¿½Requiemï¿½ performed as part of the Cuba Financial Southeast Missouri Symphony Series, the release stated.

ï¿½Itï¿½s going to be an amazing year,ï¿½ Bob Cerchio, assistant director of the Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts, was quoted in the release. ï¿½From New Orleans to New York, these national touring shows, by major East Coast producers, will bring exciting entertainment to Cape.ï¿½

Moscow Balletï¿½s ï¿½The Great Russian Nutcrackerï¿½ returns to the River Campus on Dec. 11.

Other special events include a performance by country music legend Gene Watson, and the Paper Doll Militia in ï¿½Warped,ï¿½ an aerial theater experience embracing the mysteries of time, according to the release.

Additionally, this season will offer concerts throughout the year featuring the talents of Southeastï¿½s student-musicians, faculty and esteemed faculty guest musicians; an ï¿½Arte Cubanoï¿½ display and documentary film screening, panel discussion and concert in the Crisp Museum; and many student exhibitions in the River Campus Art Gallery.

Returning for the 2018-2019 season will be ï¿½Art Cuisineï¿½ evenings in which patrons can purchase dinner before select performances at the River Campusï¿½ St. Vincent Commons dining facility in the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center. Complete information, registration and menu information will be mailed directly to all ticket patrons. For more details, visit https://rivercampus.org/art-cuisine/.