Southeast's online programs rank highest in Missouri

Southeast Missouri State University’s online bachelor’s degree programs ranked 28th nationally and highest among Missouri schools, according to a recent U.S. News and World Report listing. Southeast’s online master of business administration program was ranked 82nd.

Allen Gathman, dean of online learning at Southeast, said the recognition affirms the roughly 18 years of work the university put toward building its online-instruction capacity.

He said the university’s first foray into internet learning was building secure gradebooks for faculty, followed by a handful of other applications that laid the groundwork to support entire online courses.

“Piece by piece, they’d created a learning-management system online. Then somebody realized, ‘Gosh, we have enough to put an actual course online,’” Gathman said.

The first smattering of online classes came in 1999.

One of Gathman’s biology courses was one among the initial dozen courses; he recalled his students appreciating the flexibility online courses afford.

Soon, teachers across departments were creating online courses. Southeast began offering its first fully online degree in general studies in 2003.

“It’s sort of grown organically,” Gathman said. “People just started saying, ‘Hey, I could do that.’”

Since then, the university has switched from its online management system to a more popular education platform, Moodle, and offers more than 30 online degrees.

In 2015, about 22 percent of credit hours at Southeast were completed online.

Gathman said faculty have realized there are some applications where online courses have the potential to enhance student engagement.