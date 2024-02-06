Southeast's 'gum tree' is no more, split by high winds

Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s iconic ï¿½gum treeï¿½ has met an early demise.

The university announced Friday on its social media accounts the tree had been split in two.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian on Saturday, Southeast communications director Ann Hayes said the gum tree has been a campus icon for years and the university expects to make an assessment this week concerning its replacement.

The "gum tree" lies in two pieces Saturday on Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½No decisions have been made at this point,ï¿½ she said.

Hayes said this is not the first time the university has lost a gum tree. The original tree died and was replaced in 1989, she said.

ï¿½Students honored its predecessor with their chewing gum until yesterday when the tree went down with high wind during an afternoon storm,ï¿½ Hayes said.