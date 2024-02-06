Southeast's former DPS director seeks to suppress evidence in DWI case

The former director of public safety at Southeast Missouri State University has asked a judge to suppress evidence in his driving-while-intoxicated case.

James Douglas Richards is seeking to suppress the use of all evidence “resulting from the unlawful” stop and seizure of defendant’s vehicle, according to a motion filed by his lawyer, Malcolm Montgomery.

The motion was filed last week in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court.

Richards was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 2015, on misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Richards was placed on medical leave and relieved of his duties by the university.

University spokeswoman Ann Hayes said Nov. 13, 2015, Richards was resigning as of Dec. 1, 2015, “for the purpose of retirement.”