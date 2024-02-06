Southeast's dual-credit rate going up

Editor's note: The following story has been edited to correct the current amount students pay for textbooks.

Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s tuition rates for dual credit, dual enrollment and early college credit will rise beginning fall 2018, after action by the board of regents Friday.

The new rate of $95 is higher than the current rate of $85 per credit hour.

Typically, high-school students enroll in these programs, according to the universityï¿½s website.

Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, said in a university news release these programs have grown tremendously, seeing a 127 percent increase in total enrollment since fall 2012.

Southeastï¿½s dual-credit program is working toward accreditation by the National Alliance for Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships and anticipates receiving confirmation by the end of the spring 2018 semester, according to the release.