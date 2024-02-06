All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 24, 2018
Southeast's dual-credit rate going up
Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s tuition rates for dual credit, dual enrollment and early college credit will rise beginning fall 2018, after action by the board of regents Friday. The new rate of $95 is higher than the current rate of $85 per credit hour...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Editor's note: The following story has been edited to correct the current amount students pay for textbooks.

Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s tuition rates for dual credit, dual enrollment and early college credit will rise beginning fall 2018, after action by the board of regents Friday.

The new rate of $95 is higher than the current rate of $85 per credit hour.

Typically, high-school students enroll in these programs, according to the universityï¿½s website.

Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, said in a university news release these programs have grown tremendously, seeing a 127 percent increase in total enrollment since fall 2012.

Southeastï¿½s dual-credit program is working toward accreditation by the National Alliance for Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships and anticipates receiving confirmation by the end of the spring 2018 semester, according to the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Textbook rental rates will rise from $25 per course to $35 effective fall 2018, according to the release.

Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success at Southeast, said in the release the textbook rental system is a financial incentive for students, with the average textbook cost for a 15-hour course load only $175 per semester.

The average combined room and board rate at Southeast will increase 1.69 percent in 2018-2019, according to the release. Students will pay combined room and board charges of $8,915 a year, on average, up from $8,767, according to the university. The increase amounts to about $10 more a month, the release said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy