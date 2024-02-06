Southeast's dual-credit rate going up

Editor's note: The following story has been edited to correct the current amount students pay for textbooks.
Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s tuition rates for dual credit, dual enrollment and early college credit will rise beginning fall 2018, after action by the board of regents Friday.
The new rate of $95 is higher than the current rate of $85 per credit hour.
Typically, high-school students enroll in these programs, according to the universityï¿½s website.
Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, said in a university news release these programs have grown tremendously, seeing a 127 percent increase in total enrollment since fall 2012.
Southeastï¿½s dual-credit program is working toward accreditation by the National Alliance for Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships and anticipates receiving confirmation by the end of the spring 2018 semester, according to the release.
Textbook rental rates will rise from $25 per course to $35 effective fall 2018, according to the release.
Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success at Southeast, said in the release the textbook rental system is a financial incentive for students, with the average textbook cost for a 15-hour course load only $175 per semester.
The average combined room and board rate at Southeast will increase 1.69 percent in 2018-2019, according to the release. Students will pay combined room and board charges of $8,915 a year, on average, up from $8,767, according to the university. The increase amounts to about $10 more a month, the release said.
