Southeast's budget realities — less state money, fewer students

Southeast Missouri State University is getting used to doing with less state funding and fewer students.

The university’s Board of Regents this week approved a $139 million operating budget for the fiscal year (FY21) beginning July 1, which is a 2.7% decrease from the year before.

The two main pressure points on Southeast’s budget continue to be drops in state revenue allocations and declines in enrollment.

“Declining state appropriations and the COVID pandemic have significantly impacted Southeast’s budget,” Carlos Vargas, the university’s president since 2015, told the six regents Monday.

The upcoming FY21 budget anticipates a 20% or $8.96 million cut in funding authorized by the Missouri General Assembly.

Vargas also told regents the trend of falling total enrollment is expected to continue. The institution’s highest-ever mark of 11,580, established in the Fall 2014 semester, fell by nearly 12% in five years, according to official Dec. 13, 2019, minutes of the regents board.

In Spring 2020, a total of 9,546 undergraduate and graduate students matriculated to Southeast, a 4.9% decline from 2019 and an 8.2% drop from 2018.

The percentage drop was steeper among undergrads as the Spring 2020 graduate enrollment has increased by 9.3% since 2018, from 1,047 to 1,120.