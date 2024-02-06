SoutheastHEALTH’s Journey Gala welcomes Scott Hamilton

Snow — and ice, fittingly — ushered in Olympic gold medalist and retired figure skating star, TV commentator, author, cancer and brain-tumor survivor Scott Hamilton on Saturday during SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s third annual Journey Gala at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund, which helps the cancer journey to be less stressful for patients during treatment.

Last year’s event raised more than $200,000, which provided free mammograms, nutritional supplements, medications and transportation service to those in need, the foundation’s website stated.

“Carnival Rio de Janeiro” was this year’s theme, which included dinner, charity auctions and a live music performance by Vote 4 Pedro.

Hamilton’s mother died from cancer, and that, along with his own battle prompted him to create the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship).

Before taking the stage, Hamilton said it was amazing to see so many people coming together for one cause at the venue.

“Everybody hates cancer,” he said. “We all want it to be less toxic, have better outcomes. We’ve all lost someone to cancer, and it’s just one significant way to fight back.”

Standing before the crowd, Hamilton revisited witnessing the trials of his mother’s battle with cancer, him being diagnosed with testicular cancer and discovering he had brain tumors.

But none of those are reasons to quit, he said.

“ ... I fell into what I thought was depression. I tell men all the time, ‘Women are really good about their health.’ Men, we need to be really vigilant on our health. The earlier you get to something, the easier it is to deal with it.”

And men “got to do better,” he said.

Hamilton decided to get back into skating at the age of 51, just to see whether he could do it, he said.