SoutheastHEALTH's $50 million renovation project complete

Wielding a gigantic pair of scissors, Ken Bateman and Lauren Thomas cut through a pair of ribbons Thursday, Sept. 28, symbolizing the completion of SoutheastHEALTH's renovated 1708 Lacey St. building in Cape Girardeau.

Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH's president and CEO, and Thomas, its executive director of laboratory and outreach services, spoke before a crowd of several dozen in front of the building before the ribbon-cutting.

Then they invited interested business leaders and staff inside to check out the building's new features.

The cardiac rehabilitation center at 1708 Lacey St. features more space, new equipment and a changing room as per patient suggestions. It's one of several remodeled rooms in the building. Christopher Borro

The $50 million renovation project was one of several new or revamped locations SoutheastHEALTH has worked on since the turn of the decade. These include a behavioral hospital, which opened in 2021, and a center for integrated services, which opened in January 2023.

The building will house MRI, cardiac rehabilitation, human resources, education and facilities management services. It will also feature a reference laboratory.

"While a hospital lab performs initial general patient testing, a reference lab has an expanded test menu with high through-put capable of testing thousands of lab samples a day sent from other hospitals, labs and institutions," Thomas said. "... The benefits we gain here are more efficient workflows, quicker lab result turnaround times, lower operational costs and higher levels of quality."

SoutheastHEALTH worked with Abbott Molecular Inc., an Illinois-based company, to supply high-tech equipment to the renovated location. The two organizations have a short but impactful history with one another.

"Southeast established a partnership with Abbott's laboratories in 2020 when we needed to bring COVID test capabilities to our region. The (Abbott) equipment allowed Southeast to continue to treat patients during the pandemic, despite multiple challenges, including supply chain (issues)," Thomas explained.