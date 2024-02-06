All sections
NewsDecember 17, 2018

SoutheastHEALTH welcomes new chief operating officer Mariellena Sudak

Southeast Missourian
Mariellena Sudak
Mariellena Sudak

Mariellena Sudak is SoutheastHEALTHï¿½s new chief operating officer, the company announced Friday.

Sudakï¿½s experience includes more than 40 years of health-care experience, including 20 years in leadership roles, most recently as vice president with Palomar Health in San Diego, the largest public health-care district in California, according to a news release.

At Palomar, Sudak facilitated working collaboratively with physicians, interdisciplinary partners and staff and developing strategies and goal setting for long- and short-range planning, according to the release.

ï¿½With the challenges we face in healthcare, navigating disruption, consolidation and ongoing cost pressure, Sudakï¿½s role is vital in assisting me in refining operations and integrating our goals into measureable outcomes,ï¿½ Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, said in the release. ï¿½Sudak will be responsible for our organizationï¿½s operations and ensuring continued efficiencies in services that are designed to meet the needs of patients, physicians, public and staff.ï¿½

At Palomar, Sudak also served as chief nursing officer, director of clinical operations improvement, director of clinical transformation and other roles, the release stated. Sudak holds a doctorate of health administration from Medical University of South Carolina.

Her professional affiliations include the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and the American Nurses Association, according to the release.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

