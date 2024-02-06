SoutheastHEALTH welcomes new chief operating officer Mariellena Sudak

ï¿½With the challenges we face in healthcare, navigating disruption, consolidation and ongoing cost pressure, Sudakï¿½s role is vital in assisting me in refining operations and integrating our goals into measureable outcomes,ï¿½ Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, said in the release. ï¿½Sudak will be responsible for our organizationï¿½s operations and ensuring continued efficiencies in services that are designed to meet the needs of patients, physicians, public and staff.ï¿½

At Palomar, Sudak also served as chief nursing officer, director of clinical operations improvement, director of clinical transformation and other roles, the release stated. Sudak holds a doctorate of health administration from Medical University of South Carolina.

Her professional affiliations include the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and the American Nurses Association, according to the release.