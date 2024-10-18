Per the release, SoutheastHealth recommends any patient who received this communication should follow directions specified in the letter.

ITX, self-described on its website as a "leading company in health care revenue cycle focused exclusively on health care clients with patient balances", lists a data breach involving its secure file transfer protocol provider, Fortra. The notice said officials learned of the breach in February and reviewed the incident, completing that review May 19. The post said ITX began notifying those potentially affected in April.

Information that could have been breached includes "name, address, medical billing and insurance information, certain medical information such as diagnoses and medication, and demographic information such as date of birth and Social Security number".

Those who may have been affected may call ITX at (833) 901-4622.