SoutheastHEALTH to merge with Mercy

Competitor will become partner as SoutheastHEALTH president and chief executive officer Ken Bateman announced Monday, Jan. 30, the organization will merge with the Mercy system.

According to a release, SoutheastHEALTH has signed a letter of intent with St. Louis-based Mercy, and officials expect the merger to be complete in the fall.

"We've achieved our goal, to focus on alignment with a health system that demonstrates a strong willingness to make SoutheastHEALTH a regional hub in southeast Missouri and the greater tri-state area it serves," Bateman said in the release. "Mercy is the best strategic fit for both entities and this vision. With a proven track record in community health, Mercy fully supports strengthening access to affordable primary and specialty health care for all residents in the communities we serve."

Bateman also said that while Mercy's scale is important, this alignment is a "great fit" for SoutheastHEALTH's culture and also good for the community.

Mercy president and chief executive officer Steve Mackin said the partnership will benefit patients in the area.

"We look forward to the opportunity to provide even more access to high-quality, lower-cost health care for the Cape Girardeau community," he said in the release. "By joining together, we will utilize Mercy's extensive network of resources and services to further position SoutheastHEALTH as the regional hub for industry leading health care. We are very excited to have the potential to serve in this part of Missouri."

Jim Dufek, chairman of the SoutheastHEALTH system board, said the group fully supports the merger.