SoutheastHEALTH to host bone marrow event today

Recruiter coordinator at Be The Match, Courtni Lind, said there is always a need for donors.

Lind said from 2016 to 2020, there were 1,094 searching patients in Missouri for more than 12,000 diseases diagnoses for which transplant is a cure. Only 189 people from Missouri donated their marrow.

To qualify as a donor, a person must be between the ages of 18 and 40, be in good health, be willing to be committed to stay on a registry until age 61 and be willing to say yes for the patient in need. All it takes is filling out some paperwork and swab of a person's cheek to determine the marrow type to become a donor for Be The Match.

Lind also said if a possible donor cannot make it to the local event, they can text SEhealth to 261474 to have a kit sent to them.

More information can be found at www.bethematch.org.