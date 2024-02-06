SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will soon fill the region with Sounds of the Season, an annual Christmas concert supporting local cancer patients in need.

Because of COVID-19, the 26th annual benefit concert will be televised and aired on KFVS12 and KFVS Too several times.

The show will air at 9 p.m. Sunday, and again at 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25 on KFVS Too; it will also air on KFVS12 at 4, 10:35 and 11:35 p.m. Dec. 24, and again at 6 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 6 p.m. Dec. 25.