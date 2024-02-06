SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will soon fill the region with Sounds of the Season, an annual Christmas concert supporting local cancer patients in need.
Because of COVID-19, the 26th annual benefit concert will be televised and aired on KFVS12 and KFVS Too several times.
The show will air at 9 p.m. Sunday, and again at 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25 on KFVS Too; it will also air on KFVS12 at 4, 10:35 and 11:35 p.m. Dec. 24, and again at 6 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 6 p.m. Dec. 25.
This year's concert will feature "outstanding musical and vocal talent," including: Brothers Walker, Dr. Erin Ezzell, Clay Hahs and Casie Janet Mills, Steve Schaffner, Beverly Reece, Bootheel Regional Ensemble, Elise Edwards and more, according to SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's webpage. Jerry Ford produces the concert, which also features the Jerry Ford Orchestra.
Crystal Britt, KFVS12 "Breakfast Show" anchor, will serve as the emcee for this year's show, with all proceeds from the concert benefiting the Foundation's Cancer Care Fund to help local patients in-need.
To become a sponsor for Southeast- HEALTH Foundation's 26th annual Sounds of the Season concert or to make a donation, call (573) 519-4922 or visit www.sehealth.org/foundation/events/sounds-of-the-season.
