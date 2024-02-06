All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 15, 2021

SoutheastHEALTH to hold 26th annual Sounds of the Season concert this month

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will soon fill the region with Sounds of the Season, an annual Christmas concert supporting local cancer patients in need. Because of COVID-19, the 26th annual benefit concert will be televised and aired on KFVS12 and KFVS Too several times...

Brooke Holford
Alma Schrader's fourth-grade choir members perform "Let's Get Ready for Christmas" during the 24th annual Sounds of the Season concert Dec. 8, 2019, at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau.
Alma Schrader's fourth-grade choir members perform "Let's Get Ready for Christmas" during the 24th annual Sounds of the Season concert Dec. 8, 2019, at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will soon fill the region with Sounds of the Season, an annual Christmas concert supporting local cancer patients in need.

Because of COVID-19, the 26th annual benefit concert will be televised and aired on KFVS12 and KFVS Too several times.

The show will air at 9 p.m. Sunday, and again at 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25 on KFVS Too; it will also air on KFVS12 at 4, 10:35 and 11:35 p.m. Dec. 24, and again at 6 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 6 p.m. Dec. 25.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This year's concert will feature "outstanding musical and vocal talent," including: Brothers Walker, Dr. Erin Ezzell, Clay Hahs and Casie Janet Mills, Steve Schaffner, Beverly Reece, Bootheel Regional Ensemble, Elise Edwards and more, according to SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's webpage. Jerry Ford produces the concert, which also features the Jerry Ford Orchestra.

Crystal Britt, KFVS12 "Breakfast Show" anchor, will serve as the emcee for this year's show, with all proceeds from the concert benefiting the Foundation's Cancer Care Fund to help local patients in-need.

To become a sponsor for Southeast- HEALTH Foundation's 26th annual Sounds of the Season concert or to make a donation, call (573) 519-4922 or visit www.sehealth.org/foundation/events/sounds-of-the-season.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy