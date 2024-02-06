All sections
NewsSeptember 29, 2021

SoutheastHEALTH schedules vaccine booster clinics in Cape Girardeau and Perryville

SoutheastHEALTH will host three COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics this week. Clinics will be held from noon to 6 p.m today and 7 a.m. to noon Friday at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau. Another clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Perry Park Center, 800 City Park Lane in Perryville...

Monica Obradovic
From left, Joy Baldwin receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from pharmacist Catherine Heaton on Jan 18 at the 4H Building in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
From left, Joy Baldwin receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from pharmacist Catherine Heaton on Jan 18 at the 4H Building in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

SoutheastHEALTH will host three COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics this week.

Clinics will be held from noon to 6 p.m today and 7 a.m. to noon Friday at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau. Another clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Perry Park Center, 800 City Park Lane in Perryville.

Vaccine booster clinics are available for those aged 18 or older and meet the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their initial series of shots at least six months ago. Booster shot recipients must be either 65 years or older, or aged 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings.

Appointments are required. To select a date and time, visit SoutheastHEALTH's COVID-19 resource center at www.sehealth.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-resource-center.

SoutheastHEALTH also offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 8 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in Suite 120 at Southeast Medical Plaza located at 1723 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Appointments can be made at SoutheastHEALTH's COVID-19 resource center.

Saint Francis Healthcare System holds COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Monday through Friday at Healing Arts Pharmacy, 211 St. Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Call (573) 381-5958 to schedule an appointment.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

