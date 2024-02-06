All sections
NewsJune 6, 2023
SoutheastHEALTH receives designation for pediatric emergencies
SoutheastHEALTH reports Cape Girardeau's Southeast Hospital is the first facility in Missouri certified as a pediatric emergency prepared facility by Missouri Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC). According to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri is the 23rd U.S. state to have such recognition...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
SoutheastHEALTH has announced Southeast Hospital is the first hospital in Missouri certified as a pediatric emergency prepared facility through Missouri Emergency Medical Services for Children. From left, Maria Sudak, SoutheastHEALTH COO; Scott David, SoutheastHEALTH Information Systems; Terry Cuellar, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital pediatric outreach coordinator; Danielle Lee, Missouri EMSC program manager; Lori Merritt, director of SoutheastHEALTH Emergency Services; and Sarah Foote, SoutheastHEALTH emergency services charge nurse.
Submitted

SoutheastHEALTH reports Cape Girardeau's Southeast Hospital is the first facility in Missouri certified as a pediatric emergency prepared facility by Missouri Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC).

According to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri is the 23rd U.S. state to have such recognition.

Established in 1984 and using federal grant money, EMSC is a national initiative designed to reduce child and youth morbidity and mortality in emergency situations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In a news release, Lori Merritt, director of SoutheastHEALTH's emergency services, said the ability to prioritize pediatric patients just as hospitals prioritize adult stroke and STEMI heart attacks (a type of heart attack known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks) can "greatly improve outcomes and health equity of children in Missouri. Visiting the emergency department can be stressful for children. We are committed to providing excellent care to young patients while also easing their fears and making their ER visit as pleasant as possible. This certification validates that long-standing commitment."

Danielle Lee is program manager for Missouri EMSC.

"SoutheastHEALTH has set the standard for hospitals of its size on how to appropriately prepare for the care of a child during an emergency. I look forward to the mentorship that SoutheastHEALTH can offer to other hospitals committed to do the same for children within their communities," Lee said.

Nationally, about 80% of pediatric patients are seen in community and general adult emergency departments with 50% of children seen in emergency departments with a low pediatric volume — defined as fewer than five pediatric patients a day, according to the release.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

