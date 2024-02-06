SoutheastHEALTH receives designation for pediatric emergencies

In a news release, Lori Merritt, director of SoutheastHEALTH's emergency services, said the ability to prioritize pediatric patients just as hospitals prioritize adult stroke and STEMI heart attacks (a type of heart attack known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks) can "greatly improve outcomes and health equity of children in Missouri. Visiting the emergency department can be stressful for children. We are committed to providing excellent care to young patients while also easing their fears and making their ER visit as pleasant as possible. This certification validates that long-standing commitment."

Danielle Lee is program manager for Missouri EMSC.

"SoutheastHEALTH has set the standard for hospitals of its size on how to appropriately prepare for the care of a child during an emergency. I look forward to the mentorship that SoutheastHEALTH can offer to other hospitals committed to do the same for children within their communities," Lee said.

Nationally, about 80% of pediatric patients are seen in community and general adult emergency departments with 50% of children seen in emergency departments with a low pediatric volume — defined as fewer than five pediatric patients a day, according to the release.