SoutheastHEALTH joins Mercy health care system

SoutheastHEALTH leaders announced an official partnership with St. Louis-based Mercy on Tuesday, Aug. 1, affiliating the hospital network with one of the nation’s largest health care systems.

In January of this year, the two organizations announced they had signed a letter signaling their intent to merge. The merger came about through SoutheastHEALTH’s Project Forward Vision process, which launched in May 2022 to identify potential partners.

“That decision was based on Mercy’s exceptional quality, their financial strength and their proven track record,” Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH’s president and CEO, said during a news conference Tuesday.

Mercy, an $8 billion organization, operates nearly 50 health care systems with 1,500 clinics and more than 40,000 employees across seven southern states.

“Health care is absolutely personal, and it’s local. Our goal as we form this new partnership and bring (SoutheastHEALTH) into Mercy is that the needs of this community are understood ... and that we make sure to build a sustainable path forward,” Mercy president and CEO Steve Mackin said. “Every single community that we are in was the product of the community reaching out to Mercy to see if we could reach a partnership and provide health care services. That’s why the model is sustainable. It starts with a bond and a formal relationship. Our ministry has been around 195 years, and together we will go into our third century.”

Alyssa Lunsford ~alunsford@semissourian.com Mercy board members stand for a photo during the Tuesday, Aug. 1, news conference. The news conference informed the upcoming changes and benefits of SoutheastHEALTH and Mercy combining.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Bateman, Mackin and SoutheastHEALTH system board chairman Jim Dufek formally signed a commitment to the merger. The transaction will be subject to customary closing conditions, including required third-party approvals. Bateman estimated the process will be finalized by the end of the calendar year.

“After everything is finalized and has passed the regulatory hurdles, we’ll begin a thoughtful listening tour, engaging the whole team here at SoutheastHEALTH with a plan for it,” Mackin said.