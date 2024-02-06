SoutheastHEALTH Foundation to host benefit concert

Performers this year include Casie Janet Blattner, Peighton Robinson and Tiffany Dawn and the Dance Center. Songs being performed include "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" sung by Clay Hahs, "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring" sung by Dr. Andrew Moore and "O Holy Night" sung by the Brothers Walker.

KFVS12 news anchors Crystal Britt and Alayna Chapie will serve as emcees for the event.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at the door or at www.sehfoundation.org. Those who donate $100 or more will receive free tickets and recognition in the concert program. For more information, call the foundation at (573) 519-4922.