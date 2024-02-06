All sections
November 29, 2023

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation to host benefit concert

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will present "Sounds of the Season", an annual Christmas spectacular at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Discover Life Church at 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The benefit, now in its 28th year, supports local cancer patients in need through the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Cancer Care Fund. Serving as this year's honorary chairwoman is Lori Bronenkant, a cancer survivor and experience manager at the Southeast Cancer Center...

Danny Walter
The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will host a Christmas spectacular Sunday, Dec. 3, at Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau.
The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will host a Christmas spectacular Sunday, Dec. 3, at Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will present "Sounds of the Season", an annual Christmas spectacular at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Discover Life Church at 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

The benefit, now in its 28th year, supports local cancer patients in need through the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Cancer Care Fund. Serving as this year's honorary chairwoman is Lori Bronenkant, a cancer survivor and experience manager at the Southeast Cancer Center.

Performers this year include Casie Janet Blattner, Peighton Robinson and Tiffany Dawn and the Dance Center. Songs being performed include "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" sung by Clay Hahs, "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring" sung by Dr. Andrew Moore and "O Holy Night" sung by the Brothers Walker.

KFVS12 news anchors Crystal Britt and Alayna Chapie will serve as emcees for the event.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at the door or at www.sehfoundation.org. Those who donate $100 or more will receive free tickets and recognition in the concert program. For more information, call the foundation at (573) 519-4922.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

