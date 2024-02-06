PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Dozens of area residents filled an events center Monday night to learn more about a potential partnership involving the local hospital — and many of them had pointed questions.

Some of the answers they received did not satisfy.

The public forum, hosted at Robinson Construction, focused on a potential partnership between Perry County (Missouri) Memorial Hospital and either SoutheastHEALTH of Cape Girardeau or Mercy of St. Louis.

Ken Bateman, chief executive officer of SoutheastHEALTH, attended the forum. No one from Mercy attended, though the organization did issue a statement Monday afternoon.

Bateman spoke at length about the organization's proposal to the hospital's leadership. He contended SoutheastHEALTH would be a good partner for the hospital for several reasons, pledging to keep health care services local and suggesting a planned satellite nursing school would serve not only the Perry County hospital but Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

"Health care and education are the key to a successful community, and that is what we would like to bring here to Perryville," he commented. "A school of nursing but then work with the students to get them excited about getting into health care."

He pointed to a lease agreement with a Dexter, Missouri, hospital that would serve as a model for a Perry County arrangement, saying a long-term lease would allow SoutheastHEALTH to invest in new facilities in Perryville.

"That is the structure you really should be looking for. How do you monetize that campus so that somebody else is making investments to grow the hospital?" he said.

In response to a question of whether Perry County Memorial Hospital officials would have a seat at SoutheastHEALTH's table, Bateman said he would ensure two board members had seats on the SoutheastHEALTH board.

Mercy statement

Mercy issued a statement Monday afternoon with regard to transparency in its proposal.

"Mercy appreciates the invitation to participate in an event to be hosted ... by Mr. Robinson regarding the future of PCMH. We agree that transparency and public discourse are an important part of the process, which is why Mercy is planning to meet with individual businesses later this week. As we will hold a number of meetings with interested businesses, we respectfully declined Mr. Robinson's invitation and hope we can find a later time where it is mutually agreeable for us to meet with him and other business leaders," the statement reads.

Perry County Memorial Hospital chief executive office Chris Wibbenmeyer attended the meeting but did not address the group. He did respond to several questions, including one asked multiple times — has any final decision been made with regard to a potential partnership? He said no decision has been made, but he declined to comment further.