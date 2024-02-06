Southeast welcomes Marc Lamont Hill: 'Let's do better, let's be better'

Marc Lamont Hill -- host of HuffPost Live, BET News, VH1 and author -- emphasized the importance of imagining "a world that is not yet" to a near sold-out crowd Wednesday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Special music guest Brian Owens performed his pre-speech style of 1960s and 1970s soul through "A Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye's "Mercy Mercy Me," to accompany the celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

As Hill took his place behind the podium, he began to echo the mindset and everyday goal of King's choosing to not react to chaos, but to instead act and effect change.

"Where do we go from here? Chaos? Or community? Dr. King wanted us to imagine the beloved community, but against the backdrop of chaos," Hill said.

He offered ideas of how the nation can begin to change its focus: embracing a radical tradition and imagination put forth by King, and refusing to constrain individual and ambitious "freedom dreams."

Never scale down dreams, he said, alluding to King's model of "radical listening."

"We live in a world where there's a whole lot of talk," Hill said. "Ain't no shortage of talkin' in America. ... In the age of the selfie, so much is centered around individual performance, projection, voices, talking ..."

King taught deep listening is both an ethical and moral project, Hill said.

To listen deeply to everyone's voice is to suggest that everyone has a story, a life and existence worth listening to, Hill said. But so often the voices of the poor, vulnerable, drug addicted, transgender, women, gay, lesbian and bisexual are muted, he said.

Hill said to not listen to just the powerful, but also for the vulnerable.

"King understood that radical and deep listening is also a tactical and political project. ... King wasn't just a negro preacher; he was one of the greatest political strategists of the 20th century."