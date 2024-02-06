Southeast vet operates on bald eagle

A Southeast Missouri State University professor with an ironic name repaired a bald eagle’s broken legs at his Cape Girardeau veterinary practice last week.

Sean Byrd, who is teaching a Companion Animals course this fall, operated on the bird Oct. 23 at Skyview Animal Clinic. The adult male eagle had fractures in both of his legs, which required extensive surgery to repair.

Byrd said it is likely the bird was hit by a vehicle.

“Most likely it was having a bit of snack in the road, and when a car came it couldn’t get away fast enough,” he said.

Unfortunately, the bald eagle died two days after arriving at Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Sedgewickville, Missouri, for recovery, owner John Watkins said. He said he believes the bird died of internal injuries from the accident that were previously unknown.

An X-ray of the bald eagle. Photo submitted by Skyview Animal Clinic

The Missouri Conservation Center found the bird near Bloomfield, Missouri, and brought it to the Watkins Wildlife Rehab center, who determined the eagle would need medical attention.