Southeast uses face shields to "Bring It On! The Musical"

Pairing energetic cheerleading performances with modern safety measures, the cast and crew of 'Bring It On! The Musical' brings a spunky story of competitive spirit to audiences at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

'Bring It On! The Musical' wows audiences with high-flying gymnastics, dynamic dance numbers and sassy scenes of fictional high school drama. Under the direction of Kenn Stilson, chairman of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, the musical is loosely based on the 2000 film "Bring it On!" and follows the story of Campbell Davis, a high-school senior with aspirations of leading a cheerleading squad to a national championship.

"It's very much in the vernacular of students today," Stilson said. "The students absolutely love this show because it speaks to them; they get it. And it's exciting to watch because you're talking about combining dance with cheerleading, which is athletic dance."