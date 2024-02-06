Southeast uses face shields to "Bring It On! The Musical"

Pairing energetic cheerleading performances with modern safety measures, the cast and crew of 'Bring It On! The Musical' brings a spunky story of competitive spirit to audiences at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.
'Bring It On! The Musical' wows audiences with high-flying gymnastics, dynamic dance numbers and sassy scenes of fictional high school drama. Under the direction of Kenn Stilson, chairman of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, the musical is loosely based on the 2000 film "Bring it On!" and follows the story of Campbell Davis, a high-school senior with aspirations of leading a cheerleading squad to a national championship.
"It's very much in the vernacular of students today," Stilson said. "The students absolutely love this show because it speaks to them; they get it. And it's exciting to watch because you're talking about combining dance with cheerleading, which is athletic dance."
Performances will take place inside the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall Saturday, Aug. 8, and Aug. 12 to 15 at 7:30 p.m. and matinee showings will take place Sunday, Aug. 9, and 16 at 2 p.m.
In-theatre seating has been reduced to about 25% of its standard capacity to allow for social distancing, face coverings will be required for all audience members, and social distancing guidelines will be in place during the performances. For audiences wishing to enjoy the performance from the safety of their own home, the River Campus will offer -- for the first time -- livestreamed performances of the show.
Tickets for the in-person performances are available at the River Campus Box Office in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, by calling (573) 651-2265, or at rivercampus.org.
