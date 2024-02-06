Southeast Missouri State University has updated its student code of conduct to better define sexual assault and to respond more appropriately than was the standard in the past, according to a university official.

Debbie Below, dean of students at Southeast, said the student code of conduct is reviewed regularly and is modified over time like many policies and procedures.

"We identified a need to revisit past policies related to sexual violence," Below said. "We saw an increase in the number of cases being reported, as a direct result of more education and also students speaking up, not being afraid. That brought tremendous attention to the topic and generated interest among students. I'm very proud of them for that."

Below said when students become engaged and work with her office "as we see here, we see positive change."

Below said the code of conduct once had some gray area where sexual assault was concerned.

Below said the section of the code pertaining to sexual violence has been separated from the section dealing with general misconduct, including fights and hazing, placing sexual violence under its own designation.

Certain definitions also were revised, Below said.

"I think traditionally in a conduct case, you had a potential victim and an accused. That eventually became a 'complainant' and 'accused,' but now we've changed it to 'reporting party' and 'responding party,'" Below said, a change which she hopes will add clarity in the reporting and disciplinary process.

Below, who also is vice president for enrollment management and student success, said the university also is striving to educate students on what qualifies as sexual assault.

On Aug. 18, Below's office released a video, "Incapacitation," that in just over one minute clarifies what incapacitation is as defined in the student code of conduct.

As of Friday afternoon, the video had more than 14,000 views.

Below said she's proud of the students who have shared it, many of whom posted the video to student group pages, where it will reach a wider audience.