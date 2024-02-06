Southeast Missouri State University has updated its student code of conduct to better define sexual assault and to respond more appropriately than was the standard in the past, according to a university official.
Debbie Below, dean of students at Southeast, said the student code of conduct is reviewed regularly and is modified over time like many policies and procedures.
"We identified a need to revisit past policies related to sexual violence," Below said. "We saw an increase in the number of cases being reported, as a direct result of more education and also students speaking up, not being afraid. That brought tremendous attention to the topic and generated interest among students. I'm very proud of them for that."
Below said when students become engaged and work with her office "as we see here, we see positive change."
Below said the code of conduct once had some gray area where sexual assault was concerned.
Below said the section of the code pertaining to sexual violence has been separated from the section dealing with general misconduct, including fights and hazing, placing sexual violence under its own designation.
Certain definitions also were revised, Below said.
"I think traditionally in a conduct case, you had a potential victim and an accused. That eventually became a 'complainant' and 'accused,' but now we've changed it to 'reporting party' and 'responding party,'" Below said, a change which she hopes will add clarity in the reporting and disciplinary process.
Below, who also is vice president for enrollment management and student success, said the university also is striving to educate students on what qualifies as sexual assault.
On Aug. 18, Below's office released a video, "Incapacitation," that in just over one minute clarifies what incapacitation is as defined in the student code of conduct.
As of Friday afternoon, the video had more than 14,000 views.
Below said she's proud of the students who have shared it, many of whom posted the video to student group pages, where it will reach a wider audience.
In addition, one central website now has all information for students and parents, semo.edu/itsonus, which will serve as a resource to educate students before and after an assault occurs and give a procedure to someone who becomes a reporting party, Below said.
Redhawks Rising is a student group that worked last academic year to bring awareness to the issue of sexual assault on campus. Jessica Strunk, president of the peer counseling group Redhawk Health Educators and Redhawks Rising liaison, said she's happy to see the code of conduct changes.
"It's less of a gray area," Strunk said. "It's very clear what counts as misconduct."
Strunk said the members of Redhawks Rising worked very hard in the last year to bring to light the subject of sexual assault.
"A lot of people don't like talking about sexual assault," she said, "but it needs to be discussed."
Strunk said members of Redhawks Rising gave presentations to members of fraternities and sports teams, as well as other on-campus communities.
Strunk said a survivors' speak-out night was well-attended and gave a lot of people a voice where perhaps they hadn't felt comfortable speaking out before.
"I hope to see cases going better now that guidelines are clearer," she said. "I want all of the rapists and potential rapists out there to realize we're going to take this seriously."
