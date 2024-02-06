Southeast TV/film professor Jim Dufek retiring after almost 40 years

Jim Dufek will leave behind a notable legacy when he retires from Southeast Missouri State University later this year.

Dufek — TV/film professor, production coordinator, Rose Theatre facilities coordinator and ESPN+ operations manager in SEMO's Mass Media Department — is retiring in August after spending 39 years with the university.

Dufek created the TV/film option at the university.

Dufek's career at the university began in 1983 when videos were created on slides that inserted into a videotape, photographs of those slides were taken, added onto a film chain and adapted to the screen.

Dufek said he is very fortunate to work at the university. He said the administration has let the program grow by providing professional equipment to the students who have been able to help the community.

Dufek said his favorite part about teaching at SEMO has been the students.

"I love the energy students brought me. They have wonderful ideas and create an energy that just fills you," Dufek said. "My colleagues are wonderful, and I love working with them, but the students give you the energy to keep you going."

SEMO TV/film senior Emma Goodrick said Dufek's legacy is his involvement within the major.

"He is very involved in the TV side of the major. Dr. Dufek has found a way for all of us to have a hands-on experience in the field. He has helped us with studio productions, TV directing and projects for advanced film productions," Goodrick said. "...the relationships Dufek has helped to build with KSPS, the radio station and all of the businesses in the area is a lasting impact for TV/ film majors."

SEMO TV/film professor Fred Jones said Dufek mentored him, taking many responsibilities of advising and teaching when Jones began at the university. Jones said Dufek helped him find his role as a teacher and gave him the room to grow early in his career at SEMO. Jones said he wants to help the new faculty member in the ways Dufek helped him.

"We need to protect [the new hire] from working too much. If there's video work that comes through, I'll take on all the advising for the department so the new faculty member does not have to worry. If they need help with the curriculum, I've got it built already. I think it will help the new faculty member make their transition easier," Jones said. "From the beginning, Dufek was welcoming and generous. He taught me how to be a good teacher and person. He set a great example for me."