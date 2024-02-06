Southeast to spend $150,000 to refresh brand with Ohio firm

Southeast Missouri State University plans to spend $150,000 with an Ohio company to ï¿½refreshï¿½ its brand without seeking proposals from other firms.

School officials said Monday the move is both legal and prudent even though the university has had to cut spending in other areas.

Ologie LLC of Columbus, Ohio, was hired three years ago to develop a marketing brand and messaging strategy to recruit students. The companyï¿½s efforts helped create the universityï¿½s ï¿½The Will to Doï¿½ messaging strategy, which is publicized on banners and in all types of advertising.

Southeast previously paid Ologie nearly $290,000 for the branding, messaging and the launching of the brand, which included a video, other marketing materials and training.

School officials said the university received proposals from several companies before selecting Ologie to do the original branding work and would seek proposals in the future if or when the school wants to develop a whole new brand and marketing message.

Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success, said, ï¿½Ologie was hired to help us define our brandï¿½ and the messaging strategy to support that brand.

Southeastï¿½s brand, she said, has focused on the schoolï¿½s commitment to provide ï¿½personalized supportï¿½ to students throughout their college education.

ï¿½They helped us define and better understand who we are,ï¿½ Below said, adding the message ï¿½has really improved communicationï¿½ with students and helped inspire students.

When ï¿½The Will to Doï¿½ message was rolled out in April 2015, Ologie recommended ï¿½we refresh our brand within four to five years,ï¿½ Below said.

Southeast has invested ï¿½a significant amountï¿½ of money in its current marketing message, she said.

ï¿½We felt this is the most economical way to refresh our brand,ï¿½ Below said, citing Ologieï¿½s past work for Southeast.

She said Southeast is justified in signing another contract with Ologie.

ï¿½We are an educational provider. We are a business. We have a competitive landscape like any other would,ï¿½ Below said.