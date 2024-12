Southeast to spend $150,000 to refresh brand with Ohio firm

Southeast Missouri State University plans to spend $150,000 with an Ohio company to �refresh� its brand without seeking proposals from other firms.

School officials said Monday the move is both legal and prudent even though the university has had to cut spending in other areas.

Ologie LLC of Columbus, Ohio, was hired three years ago to develop a marketing brand and messaging strategy to recruit students. The company�s efforts helped create the university�s �The Will to Do� messaging strategy, which is publicized on banners and in all types of advertising.

Southeast previously paid Ologie nearly $290,000 for the branding, messaging and the launching of the brand, which included a video, other marketing materials and training.

School officials said the university received proposals from several companies before selecting Ologie to do the original branding work and would seek proposals in the future if or when the school wants to develop a whole new brand and marketing message.

Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success, said, �Ologie was hired to help us define our brand� and the messaging strategy to support that brand.

Southeast�s brand, she said, has focused on the school�s commitment to provide �personalized support� to students throughout their college education.

�They helped us define and better understand who we are,� Below said, adding the message �has really improved communication� with students and helped inspire students.

When �The Will to Do� message was rolled out in April 2015, Ologie recommended �we refresh our brand within four to five years,� Below said.

Southeast has invested �a significant amount� of money in its current marketing message, she said.

�We felt this is the most economical way to refresh our brand,� Below said, citing Ologie�s past work for Southeast.

She said Southeast is justified in signing another contract with Ologie.

�We are an educational provider. We are a business. We have a competitive landscape like any other would,� Below said.