Southeast to reopen next week as semester ends

Phase I of Southeast Missouri State University’s reopening is scheduled to begin Monday, with employees, including essential student workers, expected to return.

Each university division and department, according to a university-wide email from Southeast president Carlos Vargas, is being given flexibility to implement its own individual plan to get operations going again.

Students and employees at Southeast’s main and satellite facilities did not return to campus following the March 16 to 20 spring break due to the coronavirus.

Vargas implemented a “telework” plan in mid-March and Southeast faculty have used remote-learning methods to continue to teach classes.

Classes for the spring semester have been completed and Southeast students are now in finals week.

Students who expected to graduate this month may walk to receive their diplomas in either the December 2020 or May 2021 commencement ceremonies.