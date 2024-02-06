All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 12, 2020

Southeast to reopen next week as semester ends

Phase I of Southeast Missouri State University’s reopening is scheduled to begin Monday, with employees, including essential student workers, expected to return. Each university division and department, according to a university-wide email from Southeast president Carlos Vargas, is being given flexibility to implement its own individual plan to get operations going again...

Southeast Missourian

Phase I of Southeast Missouri State University’s reopening is scheduled to begin Monday, with employees, including essential student workers, expected to return.

Each university division and department, according to a university-wide email from Southeast president Carlos Vargas, is being given flexibility to implement its own individual plan to get operations going again.

Students and employees at Southeast’s main and satellite facilities did not return to campus following the March 16 to 20 spring break due to the coronavirus.

Vargas implemented a “telework” plan in mid-March and Southeast faculty have used remote-learning methods to continue to teach classes.

Classes for the spring semester have been completed and Southeast students are now in finals week.

Students who expected to graduate this month may walk to receive their diplomas in either the December 2020 or May 2021 commencement ceremonies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the statement, social distancing will be observed as Southeast reopens

“The University will be implementing enhanced precautionary measures to mitigate the (COVID-19) risk,” continued Vargas’ email.

Vargas said Southeast is “procuring and purchasing masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies that will be provided to departments and employees.”

Previously, Southeast announced all summer courses beginning before June 29 will continue to be delivered online or remotely.

Classes scheduled for June 30 to Aug. 7 will be taught in-person and online, conducted in the mode of delivery as originally scheduled.

At present, Southeast plans to hold in-person classes during the fall 2020 semester, which begins Aug. 24.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy