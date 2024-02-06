Southeast to present updated 200-year-old 'La Perichole'

Fifty-one Southeast Missouri State University student actors and musicians — under the guidance of six faculty members — are presenting a revised interpretation of 200-year-old French operetta “La Périchole” Friday and Sunday at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Director and Southeast professor of music Christopher Goeke said the venue hosts one opera performance each year, and has done so for the last 10 years.

Southeast’s music department and theater and dance department are coming together to tell the tale of two young, desperately poor and starving street performers Goeke referred to as “buskers.”

The show leads are La Périchole — portrayed by Southeast students Emily Smith in one performance and Emily Davis in the other — and boyfriend, Piquillo, portrayed by student Michael Perreault.

The character names have remained the same, Goeke said of the modernized show, because of how the music is written.

“They can’t get married because they can’t afford it,” Goeke said. “So they’re really just trying to make a living by singing on street corners. They happen to be in New York City.”

He described the plot as being almost identical to the original script, even when factoring in the slight modernizations.

But Goeke and his team decided to go one step further: changing the translation completely.

“And I think that’ll make it really appealing,” he said. “I felt like the humor comes across best in English, for this. And even though we’re doing it in English, we’re also doing another opera tradition: supertitles (projected above the stage).”

Throughout the story, title character Perichole ends up getting involved with the fictitious president of the United States, Goeke said, and “it gets pretty wild.”