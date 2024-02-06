Southeast to lose $3.5 million from state in budget cuts

Southeast Missouri State University faces "critical financial challenges" as a result of Gov. Eric Greitens' decision to withhold $3.43 million in core state aid for the school, university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said Tuesday.

The new governor announced Monday he would withhold $55.9 million in state funding for four-year universities, which amounts to more than half of all funding cuts announced for higher education.

Greitens announced cuts Monday totaling $82 million for higher education as a whole, which includes community colleges and specific programs and projects on college campuses.

Besides the core funding, Southeast also will see a cut of more than $100,000 to the school's academic program in cybersecurity, according to information released by the governor's office.

Vargas addressed the budget situation in an online letter to Southeast faculty and staff.

"Despite withholdings made by former governor Jay Nixon last summer and fall, the stagnant revenue growth necessitated additional withholdings," he wrote.

"Those of you who have been at Southeast over the past decade know that we have dealt with tough budget challenges in the past," he told staff in the letter.