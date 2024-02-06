Southeast to implement new online sytem in 2021

Southeast Missouri State University will adopt Canvas as its new learning management system starting in the spring, said Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of Information Technology.

Canvas, a product of Instructure, will replace the current learning platform Moodle, which has been utilized by the university for the past eight years. Davenport said the change came from a need for expanded capabilities as well as performance issues when combined with campus online infrastructure.

A task force of some 15 students, faculty and staff formed to evaluate other learning managements systems last fall and submitted a request for proposal. An RFP committee of the same size was then formed to further explore alternate platform options, Davenport said.

LMS vendors Blackboard, D2L (formerly Desire2Learn), and Canvas were invited to present in on-campus forums in addition to committee presentations, Davenport said. Two representatives from Moodle products were also invited to present to the RFP committee but did not participate, he said.

Prospective learning platforms were judged in five categories: usability, design, mobility, grading and engagement. Ultimately, Davenport said Canvas scored higher in every category and consistently across student, staff and faculty groups.