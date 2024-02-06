Southeast to host History Day Regional Contest on March 19

Five hundred and thirteen students from more than 15 schools are set to take part in the annual “science fair for history” March 19 at Southeast Missouri State University.

The 2019 History Day Regional Contest exhibition will be on display within Southeast’s University Center, according to Courtney Kisat, Southeast assistant professor of history.

Students from grades six through 12 will participate, covering Region 9 in Southeast Missouri, Kisat said. The students arrive to campus with History Day projects they’ve been working on all year, she said.

This is Kisat’s first year as coordinator of the contest, but she said she has been involved with the History Day Committee since 2015.

“They bring exhibits including websites, documentaries, performances or a historical paper,” Kisat said. “It’s really grown in the last few years to include digital history components, because we’re encouraging students to work on their 21st-century skills.”

And every year it includes more documentary and website projects, she said.

Kisat said one of the main committee goals is to increase school participation by reaching out to schools and teachers, which has resulted in growth within the last three years.

And that’s something the committee is continuing to focus on, she said, using it as a “recruitment bridge” in an effort to bring more students to Southeast.

This year’s theme — and one that rotates nearly every 10 years — is “Triumph and Tragedy in History,” according to Kisat.