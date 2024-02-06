Southeast to host Fault Line Film Festival Gala

Southeast Missouri State University is hosting its ninth annual Fault Line Film Festival this month, highlighting the accomplishments of 45 filmmaking students from across the Midwest.

A main gala and awards ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest H. Rose Theatre, according to a university news release.

"Our purpose will always be to encourage and promote the work of student filmmakers," Southeast professor of mass media Fred Jones said.

The kickoff event for the festival will be a keynote address by Steph Scupham, Kansas City Film Commissioner, at noon Wednesday in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the Southeast River Campus, the release stated.

Each film submitted by students is entered into one of six categories: animation, comedy, drama, high school, mystery/suspense and other.

An accolade for best film is awarded within each category, as well as an award for Best of Festival.

An award also is given to a film that showcases outstanding technical achievement, and another is given to a film voted on by the audience.