Southeast to host annual Summer Arts Festival at River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University River Campus officially kicks off its 2018 Summer Arts Festival season Thursday, with a performance of ï¿½Little Shop of Horrors: The Musical,ï¿½ with ï¿½The 39 Stepsï¿½ and ï¿½Legally Blonde Jr.ï¿½ opening Friday, followed by a day full of art, music, performances and concessions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Rhonda Weller-Stilson, associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and director of the Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts, has organized the event since it began and said last year there were nearly 3,500 in attendance during the one-day event, not including performance turnout.

ï¿½Weï¿½re in our fifth year,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Itï¿½s literally a two-week period here at the River Campus for us to celebrate the arts. We call the entire umbrella the River Campus Summer Arts Festival and the shows are part of the whole festival.ï¿½

She said the first event is Thursday, which will be opening night for ï¿½Little Shop of Horrors.ï¿½ On Friday, ï¿½The 39 Steps,ï¿½ opens, which Weller-Stilson described as the adult comedy for the festival.

Weller-Stilson said ï¿½Legally Blonde Jr.ï¿½ also will open Friday in Bedel Performance Hall. On Saturday, ï¿½Legally Blonde Jr.ï¿½ will run two more times at 10 a.m. and at 3 p.m.

ï¿½Little Shop of Horrors,ï¿½ one of the longest running Off-Broadway shows, is a dark sci-fi comedy musical with a 1960s pop/rock score. The story follows Seymour, a meek and dejected floral shop employee who finds an unusual plant, which develops a soulful voice, a sailor mouth and a taste for human blood.

ï¿½Legally Blonde Jr.ï¿½ is a family friendly musical based on the book by Amanda Brown that was a made into a film then a hit Broadway musical about Elle Woods as she addresses stereotypes, snobbery and scandal while chasing her dreams.

ï¿½The 39 Stepsï¿½ is about an ordinary man thrust into a nationwide manhunt while trying to evade the mysterious 39 Steps organization.

She said ï¿½Legally Blonde Jr.ï¿½ closes June 17, but ï¿½Little Shop of Horrorsï¿½ and ï¿½The 39 Stepsï¿½ will run until June 27 ï¿½ the last day of the Summer Arts Festival season ï¿½ with alternating performance nights.

Weller-Stilson labeled it as a ï¿½total summer festival,ï¿½ with Saturday being the one day that is free to attend with ï¿½all the unusual activities.ï¿½

ï¿½If youï¿½re someone who has children, then youï¿½re going to want to head down to the bottom of the hill where they have the big kids art tent,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Thatï¿½s also where the magician is. But, we have bouncy houses in the quad, so they love that, too.ï¿½

For adults, Weller-Stilson said, there will be a World War I exhibit in a mobile museum, along with an entertainment stage featuring the Jerry Ford orchestra.

One of the big activities will be the ï¿½avenue of art,ï¿½ Weller-Stilson said, which is where people can create their own art with chalk on a piece of the patio.