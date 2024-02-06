Southeast to graduate 1,370 students in 2 ceremonies May 13

Southeast Missouri State University will graduate 1,370 undergraduate and graduate students at spring commencement ceremonies May 13.
The list includes 1,036 undergraduates and 334 master’s degree and specialist candidates, the university said in a news release.
For the first time, Southeast will hold two commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center — one in the morning and another in the afternoon, school officials said.
Candidates in the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Services will participate in a ceremony at 10 a.m.
Candidates in the College of Business, College of Education and College of Science, Technology and Agriculture will take part in a 2 p.m. ceremony, according to the release.
Louise Bodenheimer, professor of art, will deliver the 10 a.m. commencement address.
Julie Ray, who chairs the department of elementary, early and special education, will present the 2 p.m. address.
The shift to two ceremonies comes amid growing concerns of crowding of graduates and their guests, officials said.
The two events are expected to offer smaller, shorter and more personal ceremonies, according to the release.
Students who have earned Latin honors, academic distinction in the departments of their majors or completed the Jane Stephens Honors Program will have that information displayed for the first time below their names on the scoreboard as they cross the stage during their commencement ceremony.
Officials said 343 students will graduate with honors, including 82 who will graduate summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade-point average); 97 who will graduate magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative GPA); 163 who will graduate cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative GPA); and one who will graduate with honors in an associate-degree program.
Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto will congratulate 30 students graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, 46 Honors scholars and 10 Presidential Ambassadors at a recognition event at noon May 13 in the west gym of the Student Recreation Center, according to the release.
