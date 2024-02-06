Southeast to graduate 1,370 students in 2 ceremonies May 13

Southeast Missouri State University will graduate 1,370 undergraduate and graduate students at spring commencement ceremonies May 13.

The list includes 1,036 undergraduates and 334 master’s degree and specialist candidates, the university said in a news release.

For the first time, Southeast will hold two commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center — one in the morning and another in the afternoon, school officials said.

Candidates in the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Services will participate in a ceremony at 10 a.m.

Candidates in the College of Business, College of Education and College of Science, Technology and Agriculture will take part in a 2 p.m. ceremony, according to the release.

Louise Bodenheimer, professor of art, will deliver the 10 a.m. commencement address.

Julie Ray, who chairs the department of elementary, early and special education, will present the 2 p.m. address.

The shift to two ceremonies comes amid growing concerns of crowding of graduates and their guests, officials said.