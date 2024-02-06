Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate Black History Month with a movie night and a presentation on the early years of African slavery in the Americas, school officials said.

On Tuesday, the movie, ï¿½I Am Not Your Negro,ï¿½ will be shown at 6 p.m. in Dempster Hallï¿½s Glenn Auditorium. The event is open to Southeast faculty, staff and students, and community members.

The documentary by Raoul Peck is based on James Baldwinï¿½s unfinished manuscript, ï¿½Remember This House,ï¿½ according to a university news release.

Black History Month events will continue at Southeast on Feb. 28 with a presentation titled ï¿½Hispaniola: The Early Years of African Slavery in the Americas.ï¿½

The presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the University Center Indian Room.

Lissette Acosta Corniel, Southeast assistant professor of history, will discuss free and enslaved blacks in 16th century Santo Domingo, the initial port of entry on the island of Hispaniola for the transatlantic slave trade.

The island is now home to the Republic of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The presence of blacks in the Americas occurred as early as 1492 in Christopher Columbusï¿½ first voyage, university officials said.

Subsequently, free blacks arrived to explore and enslaved blacks were brought to be exploited, according to the news release.