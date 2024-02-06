Southeast to award alumni, faculty next weekend

Southeast Missouri State University alumni, faculty and local musician Jerry Ford will be recognized during the Copper Dome Society/Merit Recognition Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Show Me Center, according to the university.
Jerry Ford -- director of the Jerry Ford Orchestra and former consultant for people with disabilities in the Missouri Capitol for over 40 years -- will be honored with a Distinguished Service Award, the release stated.
The Distinguished Service Award is presented to individuals and organizations "that have made lasting contributions to their communities and to the University."
Ford served two terms as Missouri state representative of the 156th District from 1979 to 1982. He also served two terms as president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education.
His latest project was producing and performing "An American Hero: USO Show" in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall, which raised approximately $14,000 to help send Southeast students, faculty and staff to perform "An American Hero" at the New York Musical Festival in July.
Ford graduated from Southeast in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in music and has given more than 50 years of service to Southeast as a student and alumnus, the statement said.
The Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association also will present Cape Girardeau natives Adam and Shvetha Gohn with the Distinguished Young Alumni Award.
The award honors alumni younger than 37 for outstanding service to and support of the university.
Adam Gohn graduated cum laude from Southeast in Spring 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and a minor in environmental science.
He received a juris doctorate from Southern Illinois University and will receive a Master of Business Administration this fall from the University of Kansas, according to a statement from Southeast.
Shvetha Gohn worked in the international education field for eight years, including holding administrative roles at Southeast and Southern Illinois University.
Originally from India, she graduated from Southeast in 2009 with a Master of Business Administration in general management. She then worked for Southeast's office of international education and services, including international education advisor from 2009 to 2010 and assistant director for international student services from 2010 to 2013.
The Gohns now work side-by-side at Glaus and Gohn, LC in Cape Girardeau, which Adam Gohn started in 2013.
Four alumni and one faculty member will receive the Merit Award, also to be presented by the Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association at the event.
According to a university statement, the Alumni Merit Award has been presented annually since 1958 to Southeast alumni who have brought distinction to themselves and the University.
This year's Alumni Merit Award recipients are:
And receiving the Faculty Merit Award will be Peggy Hill, Southeast professor of physics, an accolade presented for excellence in teaching.
