Southeast to award alumni, faculty next weekend

Southeast Missouri State University alumni, faculty and local musician Jerry Ford will be recognized during the Copper Dome Society/Merit Recognition Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Show Me Center, according to the university.

Distinguished Service Award

Jerry Ford -- director of the Jerry Ford Orchestra and former consultant for people with disabilities in the Missouri Capitol for over 40 years -- will be honored with a Distinguished Service Award, the release stated.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to individuals and organizations "that have made lasting contributions to their communities and to the University."

Ford served two terms as Missouri state representative of the 156th District from 1979 to 1982. He also served two terms as president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education.

Adam and Shvetha Gohn Southeast Missouri State

His latest project was producing and performing "An American Hero: USO Show" in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall, which raised approximately $14,000 to help send Southeast students, faculty and staff to perform "An American Hero" at the New York Musical Festival in July.

Ford graduated from Southeast in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in music and has given more than 50 years of service to Southeast as a student and alumnus, the statement said.

Distinguished Young Alumni Awards

The Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association also will present Cape Girardeau natives Adam and Shvetha Gohn with the Distinguished Young Alumni Award.

The award honors alumni younger than 37 for outstanding service to and support of the university.

Adam Gohn graduated cum laude from Southeast in Spring 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and a minor in environmental science.