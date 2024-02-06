The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting educational challenges at all levels, but at Southeast Missouri State University, the health emergency is also creating an unexpected opportunity.
Next week, Southeast will host the world premiere of "Unlimited: The Music and Lyrics of Stephen Schwartz" for six performances from Feb. 17 through 21 at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus.
Schwartz, responsible for such musicals as "Wicked," "Godspell," "Pippin," "The Prince of Egypt," and Disney's "Pocohontas," has been joining Southeast students via Zoom to give feedback and make adjustments in rehearsals.
Students, part of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, are thrilled to have direct access to the acclaimed composer and lyricist.
"It's been an amazing opportunity to be able to work with Stephen Schwartz," said Josslyn Shaw, a senior musical theater major from Mount Carmel, Illinois, who has one of the lead roles in the revue.
"To be doing this show, singing songs from 'Wicked' and knowing Schwartz is supporting me and the entire cast is mindboggling to say the least," she added.
Kitt Lavoie, Southeast assistant professor of theater and director of the student production of "Unlimited," said the revue will have music familiar to many attendees.
Lavoie said "Unlimited" will intertwine songs "a lot of people already know and love" from Schwartz into a story featuring six main characters plus an ensemble.
"It's really great to get notes from people who are in the industry, especially people involved with one of Broadway's biggest writers," said Payton Johnson, a freshman theater major from Bellevue, Nebraska, who also has one of the main roles in "Unlimited."
Schwartz's accolades include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics and has been nominated for six Tony Awards.
"Unlimited" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 to 20 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 21.
Tickets range from $17.25 to $24.25 and may be purchased from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the River Campus box office or online at www.rivercampus.org/tickets.
For more information, call (573) 651-2265.
Face coverings will be required and social-distancing guidelines will be in place.