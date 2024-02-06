The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting educational challenges at all levels, but at Southeast Missouri State University, the health emergency is also creating an unexpected opportunity.

Next week, Southeast will host the world premiere of "Unlimited: The Music and Lyrics of Stephen Schwartz" for six performances from Feb. 17 through 21 at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus.

Schwartz, responsible for such musicals as "Wicked," "Godspell," "Pippin," "The Prince of Egypt," and Disney's "Pocohontas," has been joining Southeast students via Zoom to give feedback and make adjustments in rehearsals.

Students, part of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, are thrilled to have direct access to the acclaimed composer and lyricist.

"It's been an amazing opportunity to be able to work with Stephen Schwartz," said Josslyn Shaw, a senior musical theater major from Mount Carmel, Illinois, who has one of the lead roles in the revue.

"To be doing this show, singing songs from 'Wicked' and knowing Schwartz is supporting me and the entire cast is mindboggling to say the least," she added.

Kitt Lavoie, Southeast assistant professor of theater and director of the student production of "Unlimited," said the revue will have music familiar to many attendees.