Southeast students say school failing to address sex assault claims

Southeast Missouri State University has come under fire with some students accusing university administration on social media of dismissing and covering up sexual assault cases.

Multiple female students at the university have come forward on the Facebook group “Living at Southeast” with stories they had been sexually assaulted by fellow students while attending the school.

In one post, a female student said she reported a sexual assault by an unnamed member of the Redhawks football team to the dean of students’ staff, where she was allegedly told “kissing could count as consent to sex.” When her case eventually went to an on-campus trial conducted via Zoom, the victim was allegedly asked whether she believes her alleged assailant understood what the words “no” and “stop” meant. According to the post, when the perpetrator was asked whether he had consent, he answered he didn’t. According to the complainant, despite the alleged assailant’s response he was not punished.

Sonia Rucker

In response to the post, multiple similar claims posted to the same Facebook page and a petition with more than 5,600 signatures, dean of students Sonia Rucker issued a statement Tuesday via email saying students’ safety and well-being is a priority, and some of the information being shared is inaccurate.

“Over the past several days there has been discussion on social media and an online petition about the University’s policies, procedures, and response to sexual assault complaints,” Rucker said. “As the Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator for Southeast Missouri State University, I want to assure you the safety and well-being of our students is a top priority for everyone and that some of the information being shared online is not accurate or reflective of our processes.

“To be clear, any non-consensual sexual activity is prohibited and a violation of the University Code of Conduct.”

According to the Department of Public Safety, as of Dec. 15 there have been two reports of rape at Southeast in 2020, which is fewer than the previous three years. According to DPS data, there were eight rape reports in 2017, 11 in 2018 and seven in 2019.

Student reaction

Many students are speaking up about Rucker’s statement, believing it is dismissive of the students who are sharing their experiences online.

“The way I, and many others, understood the email, we felt as if the Dean was invalidating student experiences,” said Kelsy Carrington, a Southeast student who started the petition Rucker mentioned in her email to students. “I feel it undermines their experiences in saying what they experienced was simply a ‘claim’, and not what they live through and have to continue living with for the rest of their lives.”

Although Rucker said she can’t comment on specific cases, she is concerned about the allegations being made about how Southeast handles sexual misconduct complaints.

“In my position as the Title IX coordinator for Southeast, it is my role to ensure that every complaint is addressed and investigations that take place are conducted in a fair and equitable manner,” Rucker said. “We do this by following Title IX guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, industry best practices and adhering to other applicable federal laws such as the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) in our processes and procedures. However, if even one student feels the process is not fair or does not understand it, that is a problem and is not acceptable.”

Rucker said one of the major challenges colleges and universities face is communicating the differences between a criminal investigation and a Title IX investigation.

“At Southeast, Title IX investigations determine whether a student has violated the University Code of Conduct, and sexual assault definitely does,” Rucker said. “Criminal investigations are handled by the university’s Department of Public Safety. DPS investigations are turned over to the county prosecutor where criminal charges would be made; and, if necessary, a trial or other disposition would occur.

“These are separate and different processes. A student can decide to go through one or both processes. While there are some similarities in both processes, there are distinct differences.”

University response

According to Rucker, Southeast has made great strides to combat sexual violence, but the administration has to do more.

“Throughout the last several years, the university has worked closely with students, faculty and staff to prevent and raise awareness of sexual misconduct, to promote bystander intervention, to respond expeditiously and comprehensively to sexual misconduct violations and to support victims of sexual violence,” Rucker said. “Additionally, the University has developed peer-to-peer education programs to empower students to know more about Title IX law, to teach bystander intervention techniques and to promote healthy behavior in relationships and on campus. All of this is done with a focus on preventing sexual misconduct.